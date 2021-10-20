Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $31.87 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. 2,896,728 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

