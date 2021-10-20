Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $38,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $8,587,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.56. 7,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average of $188.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

