Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $22,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.55 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.