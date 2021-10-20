Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

NYSE CEQP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,033. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 251.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after buying an additional 787,066 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,606,000 after buying an additional 300,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.