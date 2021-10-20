Critical Comparison: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Ellington Financial and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.48 $25.00 million $1.63 11.26 Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.31 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13% Comstock Holding Companies 41.31% 177.12% 44.54%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Comstock Holding Companies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.