Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.