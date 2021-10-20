Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRKN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

CRKN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 52,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

