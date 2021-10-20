Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $622,478.27 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $622,478.27 and $1,047.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

