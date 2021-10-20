CUTcoin Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $56.79 million and $1,730.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00089752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.61 or 0.00369084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013177 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00035057 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,294,594 coins and its circulating supply is 148,294,594 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

