CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVI opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.