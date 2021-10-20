D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.20

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEPS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,543,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,911,000. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi accounts for approximately 3.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 4.74% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi as of its most recent SEC filing.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

