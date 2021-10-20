Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

DAN opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

