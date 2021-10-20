Danaher (DHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DHR opened at $308.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average of $280.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaher stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.92% of Danaher worth $3,683,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

