DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

