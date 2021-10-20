Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $345.15. 15,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,856. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.66 and a 200 day moving average of $360.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

