Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 15.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.