Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,053 Shares

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58.

Shares of VMM opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

