Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €115.65 ($136.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.44. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

