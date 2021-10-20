Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,180 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,257. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $110.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

