DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of DNZOY opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. DENSO has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.