Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 26,374 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

