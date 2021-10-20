Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LZB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

