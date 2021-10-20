Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NWLI opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.71. The company has a market cap of $781.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.