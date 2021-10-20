Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.16 Million Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

