Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.19 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

