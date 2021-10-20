Deutsche Bank AG Sells 27,180 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSGE opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.59. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

