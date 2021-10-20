Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $58.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.63 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

