Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $160.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $341.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

