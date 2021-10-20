Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. 171,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

