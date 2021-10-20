Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $65.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 59,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,708. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

