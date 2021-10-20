Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 793,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 436,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 702,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 399,463 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

