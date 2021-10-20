Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.
Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
