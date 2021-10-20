Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 426 ($5.57).
Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 345.16 ($4.51) on Tuesday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.69.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
