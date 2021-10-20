Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 426 ($5.57).

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 345.16 ($4.51) on Tuesday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 355.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 358.69.

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

