Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

BVIC opened at GBX 894 ($11.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 940.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 930.67.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43 shares of company stock valued at $27,532.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

