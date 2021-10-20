DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.22 Million

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post sales of $42.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.99 million. DHT posted sales of $117.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $228.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million.

DHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after buying an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,854. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

