Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,621 ($47.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £84.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,538.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,426.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,701 shares of company stock worth $90,610,366.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.