DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,162 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 25,546 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $222,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

