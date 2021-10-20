Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digimarc by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digimarc by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 4,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

