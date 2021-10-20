Digital Insurance Token Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.39 or 0.00396469 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

