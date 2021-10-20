Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.50 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

