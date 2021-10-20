Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.14 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.03% of Tennant worth $45,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth $156,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

