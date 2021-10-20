Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $47,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

