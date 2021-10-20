Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.94 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.49% of Hillenbrand worth $47,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

