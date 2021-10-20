Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Atmos Energy worth $46,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.