Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 688,269 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,894,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $46,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

