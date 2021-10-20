DLD Asset Management LP Invests $604,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.