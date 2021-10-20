DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,603. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

