DLD Asset Management LP Sells 154,000 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

DLD Asset Management LP reduced its position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.