DLD Asset Management LP Sells 378,000 Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFX remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,045. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

