DLD Asset Management LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.