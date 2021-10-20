DLD Asset Management LP Takes $732,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,689,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,706,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,435,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,261. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

